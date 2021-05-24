Pursuit ends in deadly crash in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews were called to northeast Oklahoma City after a violent crash following a police pursuit on Monday morning.

Officials say they were pursuing a suspect when the suspect’s vehicle crashed at N.E. 16th St. and Martin Luther King Blvd. in northeast Oklahoma City.

Officials say EMSA paramedics and firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to the scene.

Investigators at the scene confirmed to KFOR that one person has died in the crash.

However, no other details are being released at this time.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area as officials continue to investigate.