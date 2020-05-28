Pursuit in N.E. Oklahoma ends in man’s arrest

CLEVELAND, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly led authorities on a chase in northeast Oklahoma.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Officer Godfrey with the Cleveland Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle.

The police department says the vehicle, allegedly driven by Eric Owen, was stolen out of Tulsa County.

Owen did not stop for the officer and a pursuit was initiated northbound out of Cleveland.

Godfrey was eventually able to catch Owen several miles east on Prue Road from Highway 99.

He was arrested on several complaints, including eluding a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.