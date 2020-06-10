Pursuit with speeds reaching more than 160 mph ends in man’s arrest, discovery of 2 pounds of meth

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed pursuit in northeast Oklahoma ended in the arrest of one man and the discovery of two pounds of methamphetamine.

On June 5, just before 7:30 p.m., the Osage County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Cleveland Police Department of a pursuit they initiated with a motorcycle in their city.

Cleveland police said the motorcycle was speeding through a construction zone.

During the pursuit, speeds reached up to 160 mph.

Cleveland police terminated their pursuit in Hominy just after 7:30 p.m.

30 minutes later, an Osage County deputy began pursuing the same motorcycle north of Fairfax on State Highway 18. At this time, the motorcycle was reaching speeds up to 120 mph.

The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle and continued to look.

At 8:12 p.m., a park ranger with the Corp of Engineers advised he saw the motorcycle at US Highway 60 and Lake Road.

Authorities say the driver of the motorcycle was enticing the park ranger to initiate pursuit by performing a wheelie and speeding off.

Due to the motorcycle’s engine failure, the park ranger along with a deputy were able to catch up to it at 8:15 p.m.

Eventually, the driver of the motorcycle, Christopher Confer, was taken into custody, and officials found a backpack containing approximately 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine.

Confer was booked into the Osage County Jail.