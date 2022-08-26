OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A hearing to determine if a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana will make it onto the November ballot is set for Friday.

In July, Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws announced that was submitting over 164,000 signatures to the Office of the Secretary of State.

The petition would add State Question 820 to the November ballot.

Organizers say State Question 820 will safely legalize, regulate, and tax recreational marijuana for adults who are 21-years-old and older in Oklahoma.

It would also impose a 15% excise tax on purchases of marijuana.

Supporters say the move will generate state revenue for schools, health care, and local governments.

The organization needed to collect 95,000 signatures by August 1 in order to get the measure on the November ballot.

On Monday, the Secretary of State filed a report saying the petition had over 117,000 valid signatures.

However, because of the slow signature counting process, organizers say there wasn’t enough time to ensure the measure made it onto the November ballot.

Michelle Tilley, spokeswoman for Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana, said it normally only takes two to three weeks to count signatures, but a new counting process caused a major slowdown in this case.

“The last petition Oklahomans voted on took 17 days to count 313,000 signatures. In contrast, we submitted

half that amount and it has taken three times as long. This delay means the election board may not receive the green light to print the ballot in time for voters to vote on it in November,” she said.

The campaign announced that it was filing an Application for a Writ with the Oklahoma Supreme Court, asking the court to intervene to make sure that measure will be placed on the November ballot.

A hearing before the court is set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

If SQ 820 is not on the ballot in November, it will be placed on a later ballot.