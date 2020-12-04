Putnam City continuing with distance learning as COVID-19 cases grow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow across the state, a local school district says it will continue with distance learning.

On Thursday, Putnam City Public Schools announced that it would continue with distance learning through Dec. 18.

“Due to heightened COVID-19 numbers, Putnam City Schools will be in Distance Learning through December 18th,” a statement from the district read.

Officials say they are planning to return to an A/B schedule with the start of the 2020-2021 spring semester.

Ultimately, their goal is to return to in-person learning five days a week.

“PCS is developing a plan that will allow a return to the classroom with specific protocol that protects students’ and employees’ health by analyzing site-specific data and customizing actions based on individual school and classroom conditions,” the district posted.

LATEST STORIES: