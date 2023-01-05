OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Putnam City High School officials say due to a waterline issue discovered at the school this evening, the school will be in distance learning tomorrow, Friday, January 6th because they don’t have full water service due to a waterline issue.

This only impacts Putnam City High. All other Putnam City schools will continue with regular, in-person learning tomorrow.

Child nutrition teams will have grab and go meals available for pick up at school between 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

School officials the decision was made this evening to give families plenty of time to make arrangements for students to complete distance learning tomorrow.