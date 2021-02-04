Putnam City North star basketball player on the road to recovery following shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Putnam City North High School star basketball player is making strides as he recovers in a local hospital from injuries he suffered in a recent shooting.

Jeremiah Johnson, a sophomore at Putnam City North who is also a guard for the school’s basketball team, was shot at least twice after a fight broke out Monday night during a large gathering at an abandoned office building near Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

Jeremiah Johnson

Johnson was rushed into emergency surgery. His mother previously confirmed on Facebook that “both bullets” had been removed and that doctors had a “positive outlook” for his recovery.

Johnson, a 6’ 2” guard, already has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Illinois and Texas. He is also a top prospect in the 2023 class and is ranked in the top 20 nationally.

His mother posted again on Facebook, saying Jeremiah is no longer on oxygen and is able to move his legs on his own. She said there’s a long road ahead, but she’s confident he’ll “come back stronger and faster than ever before!”

Update on Jeremiah’s condition.

The shooting occurred at a building located at Northwest 48th Street and Classen Boulevard, just south of Penn Square Mall. Police said around 25 people were at the scene when the shots were fired.

Witnesses said they heard as many as 25 shots fired.

Oklahoma City police have not confirmed whether they have zeroed in on a suspect.