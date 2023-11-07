OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Putnam City Public Schools says one of its high school students was arrested Tuesday morning after being found in possession of a loaded handgun.

It is protocol for all students entering the school to go through a weapons detection system according to AJ Graffeo, Director of Communications for Putnam City Schools.

Graffeo tells News 4 the campus police is still investigating the incident.

Putnam City Public Schools sent the following message to district families:

This morning it was reported to Putnam City North High School administration that a student

had a weapon on campus. The school went into lockdown while school administration and campus police investigated. The student was promptly located and checked using a handheld metal detector where a loaded handgun was found. Campus police immediately took possession of the weapon and placed the student under arrest. The lockdown was released and classes resumed.

A student in possession of any type of weapon on school property violates District Policy BE for

weapons and District Policy EH for student conduct. This situation will be addressed according to

Putnam City District Policy and State Law.

The safety and security of our Putnam City students, staff, and campuses is our number one priority. We thank our PCN students and staff for their diligence and cooperation during this incident.

We encourage families to take this opportunity to talk with your student about school safety, as well as remind them to report any unsafe situation or behavior to an adult. If you see something, say something. Thank you Putnam City Administration

No other information is available at this time.