Putnam City parents fighting to keep stop signs for children near elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Some metro parents are fighting the city, hoping to put a stop to officials who are trying to remove stop signs near an elementary school.

“The stop signs stop people here and let people cross safely,” Kay Harsha said.

It sounds simple, but after more than two decades two neighborhood stop signs near James L. Dennis Elementary School could soon be stripped by the city.

Putnam City school parents living nearby are left fuming.

We are talking about two stop signs tucked inside the Warwick Estates neighborhood.

It’s a little more than a quarter-mile from NW 122nd Street where Greenwick curves into Westbrook Drive.

A greenbelt connects the neighborhood to the school

"I can't help but think it's an accident waiting to happen,” Harsha said.

Harsha’s home is just feet away from where her own kids went to school.

"Kids will see their parent's cars and run straight across the street and just forget,” Harsha said.

For her, these stop signs are personal.

Back in the 90s, she, along with a KFOR employee, begged the city to plant the signs.

Fast forward 20 years later, Harsha’s kids are grown and now her victory and the safety of the new generation could be in jeopardy.

But the Oklahoma City Traffic and Transportation Commission says not so fast.

A survey conducted by engineers found that the stop signs aren’t in compliance since they are not technically located at an intersection where drivers have to assign the right of way.



They also say “removal of the stop signs will not negatively affect safety at this location," pointing to nine identical “bend in the road type intersections” in the same neighborhood that are operating without the use of stop signs.

But Harsha says there’s one glaring difference the city isn’t thinking about.

"The school is just right through here," Harsha said.

Since the stop signs have been in place, only two accidents have taken place and none of them involved pedestrians crossing the street.

The Oklahoma City Traffic and Transportation Commission will discuss the removal of the stop signs Monday afternoon at 1:30 P.M. at the City Council Chamber.