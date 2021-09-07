Putnam City Public Schools Board passes mask mandate for students

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Putnam City Schools students will be required to wear a face mask on school property starting Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The Putnam City Public Schools Board passed a face mask mandate on Tuesday evening.

Students who do not already have a mask can get one in their school’s front office. All school buses will also have masks available, according to a social media post from James L. Capps Middle School personnel.

“The goal of the Board and the Administration is to keep your children in school and provide an environment that is as safe as possible,” the Facebook post states.

Parents or guardians can opt their student out of the policy if they have a medical, religious or strong personal objection. An opt-out form can be found in the district website’s COVID-19 section or in the front office of all schools.

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among adolescents, in large part because of the highly contagious Delta variant, and top Oklahoma health officials are recommending juveniles age 12 and up get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Mid-Del Public Schools Board also implemented a mask mandate Tuesday.

Several school districts enacted face mask mandates in recent weeks, including Oklahoma City, Edmond and Yukon.

These actions come after an Oklahoma County District Court judge agreed with a motion for an injunction against Senate Bill 658, an Oklahoma law signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last May, prohibiting school boards from implementing face mask mandates.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of teachers filed a lawsuit against the state in Oklahoma County District Court, seeking the lawsuit be declared unconstitutional on multiple grounds.

The plaintiffs then sought an injunction on the law until the court makes a ruling on its constitutionality.