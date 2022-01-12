Putnam City Public Schools moving to distance learning for all schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As school districts across the state continue to deal with an increase in COVID-19 cases, another local district is moving to virtual learning.

On Wednesday, officials with Putnam City Public Schools announced that all schools in the district are moving to distance learning for Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

“The recent spike in COVID cases has stretched our ability to provide adequate and safe coverage for our schools. Unfortunately, this is causing the District to move to distance learning for all Putnam City Schools (Elementary, Middle and High Schools) for Thursday, January 13, 2022 and Friday, January 14, 2022,” a note on the district’s website read.

Officials say they plan to be back to in-person learning in all buildings on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As we continue to monitor the fluid situation related to COVID and how staffing shortages have impacted each of our 27 school buildings, we were left with no option but to make this decision,” said Jeff Bardach, Putnam City Schools Communications Director. “We know having students learning in person is the best way for them to attend school, and it continues to be our goal for all students. However, COVID has caused our employee absences to reach a level where we can’t provide that safe and effective learning environment for students in person.”

Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, and meal service will still be provided at each school. Grab and go meals will be available at each building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City Public Schools also announced that the district would be moving to virtual learning due to the number of people out with COVID-19.