Putnam City Public Schools moving to distance learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Oklahoma, another local school district has announced that it is moving to virtual learning.

On Friday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 147,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,667 cases, or a 1.8% increase.

There were 12 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,493.

On Friday, the Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that several counties across the state had moved into the red category for coronavirus infections.

After the data was released, several school districts across the state announced that they were switching to distance learning.

Now, Putnam City Public Schools is also making the move.

As a result, the district will be moving to distance learning from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.

LATEST STORIES: