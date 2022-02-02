OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Putnam City Public Schools says subs could earn up to $175 per day under its new pay increase.

The Putnam City Public School Board of Education recently approved an additional daily $70 stipend for substitutes teaching Feb. 1 – March 31.

With this stipend, certified substitutes will earn $150 per day, uncertified subs will earn $135 per day, and long-term subs will earn $175 per day.

Those interested in substitute teaching for Putnam City Schools can call Mindi Cleburn at 405-495-5200, ext. 1232.