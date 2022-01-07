Putnam City Schools bus involved in crash in Oklahoma City, 1 injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Putnam City Schools bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 2:45 p.m. at Northwest 10th and Ann Arbor in Oklahoma City.

Students were traveling in the bus when the crash occurred.

Authorities told KFOR that one person in the bus was injured. However, information was not available on whether the injured person is a student.

The injuries are said to be minor.

No further details were released.

More information will be provided once available.