OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Putnam City Schools employee resigned amid an investigation into possible embezzlement.

Administrators with the school district became aware Tuesday of irregular spending and possible embezzlement at Putnam City North High School.

District officials immediately launched an investigation involving the Human Capital Department and Law Enforcement.

“As a result of that investigation, a District employee has resigned,” said Jeff Bardach, Communications Director for Putnam City Schools.

The employee’s name was not released.

The alleged monetary irregularity is related to a school Booster Club account.

“We do not believe it includes any taxpayer money,” Bardach said.

School district officials and law enforcement personnel are working to determine the duration of the alleged impropriety, as well as how much money was involved, according to Bardach.

Further information was not provided since the investigation is ongoing.