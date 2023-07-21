WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Paychecks are late for Putnam City teachers and staff.

Unfortunately, they say it’s not the first time this summer money hasn’t hit their bank accounts on pay day.

The 20th of each month is usually pay day for the school district, but an email went out early Thursday indicating that paychecks would be delayed.

“We got an email at 6:20 this morning saying ‘You’ll still get paid today. Just they may not be as early as expected,'” one teacher said in an interview with KFOR.

“I’ve got teachers who had no food in the house, couldn’t put in a grocery order until their check hit [and] it’s affected me buying enough formula for my son,” she added.

“There is no way on God’s green earth we have we should be having to worry about if we’re going to get paid so we can provide for our families.”

This wasn’t the first time: longtime teachers told KFOR problems started after the district decided to switch to a new payroll system in May.

Another teacher sent KFOR a message saying staff and teachers were in the same boat back in May:

Putnam City teachers said they encountered issues after payroll change in May.

Now it’s causing stress for many who also feel like they are not getting the reassurance they need from Putnam City Schools leaders.

“I called payroll [and] they tried to pass me on to the boss [but I] got a voicemail,” said a third teacher, adding that there has also been no communication from the district’s superintendent, Fred Rose.

“They’re not explaining what happened and they’re not explaining how they’re going to fix the problem,” she added.