OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have always dreamed of helping the next generation, a local school district is hosting a career fair.

Putnam City Public Schools is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 7.

Organizers say certified teachers and teaching assistants can meet one-on-one with principals and administrators to learn about all 28 schools.

The Operations Department will also be represented as they are searching for bus drivers, campus police officers, school nurses, and child nutrition employees.

“This is an incredible opportunity for anyone interested in a career with Putnam City to learn about all our District has to offer,” said Patricia Balenseifen, Putnam City’s Chief Officer of Human Capital. “Putnam City is an inclusive, innovative place to work and a District that values our employees. It’s why we have the top starting teacher pay in the Metro among our many benefits.”

The career fair will be held at Francis Tuttle Reno Campus, located at 7301 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on all job opportunities available, visit the district’s website.