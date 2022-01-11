Putnam City Schools moving high schools, middle schools to distance learning

Putnam City Schools maintenance employees are expressing concern about their job status.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All high schools and middle schools within Putnam City Schools are moving to distance learning.

Putnam City Schools officials announced Tuesday evening that the schools will move to distance learning for the remainder of this week in response to staffing shortages brought on by the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We don’t make this decision lightly but have unfortunately been forced into this temporary change because of a shortage of teachers and substitutes,” said Jeff Bardach, Putnam City Schools Communications Director. “Throughout the pandemic, it’s been our goal to continue providing a safe and effective learning environment for all of our students. Unfortunately, this recent spike has impacted our staffing levels to a point where we need to make this short-term change to distance learning in our high schools and middle schools.”

The following schools are impacted:

Putnam City High School

Putnam City North High School

Putnam City West High School

Putnam City Academy

Capps Middle School

Cooper Middle School

Hefner Middle School

Mayfield Middle School

Western Oaks Middle School

Teachers will report to their buildings to conduct distance learning.

“Extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled, provided they can be safely staffed,” school officials said.

Meal service will be provided to students at each school location. Grab and go meals are available in each building between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Schools are already closed on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The school district will continue COVID mitigation efforts in all schools, including a district-wide face mask mandate for staff and students.