Putnam City Schools to provide stipend for teachers, staff for receiving COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – District staff and substitutes of one metro school district will soon be able to get a stipend for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Putnam City Public Schools Board of Education has approved a one-time vaccine and retention stipend for all eligible district employees.

Using Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, the district is giving a one-time stipend of $1,000 for any full-time or part-time employee who is or becomes fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In order to receive the stipend, the employees will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

“It is the goal of the district to provide the safest and healthiest environment for our students and employees. We feel that the best way to do this is to have as many of our employees vaccinated as possible,” said Dr. Fred Rhodes, superintendent of Putnam City Public Schools.

Officials say the district will also offer a $500 stipend to full-time and part-time employees that are employed by Sept. 1 and who remain continuously employed through March 31.

Any employee who is on a leave of absence during the 2021-2022 school year do not qualify for the vaccine or retention stipend.

The district will also provide a one-time, non-recurring stipend up to $1,000 to substitutes who are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1. They also must work 60, 45, or 30 days per semester to receive the vaccination and retention stipend.

A vaccine clinic is being offered for employees, substitutes, and students and their families on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at James L. Capps Middle School, located at 6400 N.W. 63rd St.

At the same time, the district says it is updating its Return to Learn plan.

“It is now an expectation of PC Schools that masks be worn at all times when in the presences of the most vulnerable in the school environment, especially for those whom the vaccine is not yet available and those who cannot or have not been vaccinated,” a release from the district read.

“This should be viewed as a step we are taking out of courtesy to those who cannot take the

vaccine or those who cannot or have not been vaccinated,” noted Rhodes.