Putnam City to limit stadium capacity during fall football games

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As kids head back to class this month in districts across the state, they will be taking precautions when they are in the classroom.

While a lot of things will change for this school year, districts across the state say they will move ahead with fall sports.

For Mustang Public Schools, all athletes will be temperature checked and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are requiring all of our spectators that enter our facilities to wear a mask. We are also asking our crowds to socially distance themselves,” said Robert Foreman, Mustang Schools Director of Athletics.

So far, there is not a restriction on crowd sizes but that could change.

“I think 50% is probably what we will decide on in Mustang. It’s not set in stone. We’ll have those conversations as we get a little closer,” Foreman said.

In Edmond, everyone besides the athletes competing are required to wear masks.

Moore Public Schools is requiring face masks as well. The district says practices will also closed to non-participants.

Oklahoma City Public Schools says it is still working on a plan but should have details next week.

Although the Putnam City Public School District is going virtual for the first nine weeks, officials say fall sports will still continue as planned.

Officials say all stadiums will be limited to 25% capacity.

As a result, students who participate in band, cheer, football, or pom will get three or four tickets per student. Otherwise, tickets will be pre-sold at the school directly to students for their family.

Officials say only students or family members can purchase tickets and no tickets will be sold at the stadium.

In order to enter the stadium parking lot, a ticket must be shown.

Visiting schools will be limited to 200 or 300 tickets, depending on which Putnam City school is playing.

Putnam City says it will also base its athletic schedule on the number of coronavirus cases in the area.

