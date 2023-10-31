UPDATE @ 3:59 P.M.

Putnam City Schools announced on Wednesday afternoon that Putnam City West High School will resume in-person classes and activities starting Thursday, November 2.

ORIGINAL STORY

PUTNAM CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Putnam City West High School administration announced that classes will be held virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 1, due to issues with the school’s heating system.

Administration sent the following message to families on Tuesday evening:

Putnam City West Families, Due to heating system challenges affecting a significant portion of Putnam City West High School, the decision has been made to transition to virtual learning for Wednesday, Nov. 1st. This is out of abundance of caution with the forecasted cold weather and to ensure the safety and well-being of out students and staff. Students will receive instructions from teachers via Google Classroom regarding assignments. Crews are actively working on the issue, and we aim to have it resolved tomorrow. If additional days are needed, we’ll promptly update all families tomorrow. Thank you. Putnam City West Administration

According to the district, all other Putnam City Schools will hold in-person classes as normal on Wednesday.