KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The survivor of a pot farm quadruple homicide is now out of the hospital and in the Kingfisher County jail, not too far from his assailant. New court documents detail his charges and why he’s locked up.

Kingfisher County jail administrators said the survivor, YiFei Lin, is being housed on the same medical floor as, the accused shooter, Wu Chen. They are both in isolation, separated by cells, with no interaction with each other.

YiFei Lin. Image courtesy Kingfisher County Jail.

“There is nothing legal about this farm,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

YiFei Lin is now facing aggravated manufacturing of marijuana, aggravated trafficking of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit fraud against the state of Oklahoma.

On November 20th, OSBI agents said Wu Chen, 45, shot Lin and executed four other Chinese Nationals at the Lui & Chen Inc pot farm in Lacey, Oklahoma.

Drug agents said YiFei Lin, 44, is the 25% owner of the Lui & Chen Inc farm.

State law says an Oklahoman must own 75% of a marijuana grow. The majority owner told drug agents he “did not invest money or resources in the marijuana grows and told agents he was listed on the license since that actual owners were not eligible.”

“When the 75% owner knows nothing about the business, they simply agree to put their name on there and they get paid for that. That is 100% fraud,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics.

That makes the majority owner a “straw” and/or “ghost owner.” He told agents he made $100,000 over the past two years by lending out his name for six grows across the state. He received around $2,000 a month for each grow license.

News 4 is not naming the majority owner because he has not been charged. The OBN said so far, it’s unclear if he will face charges.

Drug agents said this makes “YiFei Lin the 100% owner making Liu & Chen an illegal marijuana farm and all the marijuana grown and distributed on the farm illegal.”

“[Lin is} being charged as if this place never even had a license whatsoever, because it was obtained by fraud,” said Woodward.

At the 10-acre farm, drug agents said they seized 1,971 lbs. of processed pot ready for sale and 4,675 marijuana plants at various stages of growth. The OBN said that means millions of black-market dollars.

“You can potentially make 3,900 dollars per profit because they’re able to grow for as cheap as $100 a pound,” said Woodward. “We cannot trace a single plant or product from that farm that went to anybody that legitimately had the legal right to possess it. It was all going to the black market.”

According to other new court documents, the state plans to seize the Liu & Chen Inc. Farm.

The OBN told News 4, over the past two years, billions of dollars worth of black-market bud has crossed state lines. Agents are investigating 2,000 grows across the state, while 200 have been seized.