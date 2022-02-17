OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has executed a second death row inmate in 2022.

Gilbert Postelle admitted he was involved in the shooting deaths of four people at a mobile home park back in 2005.

James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright were apparently targeted because Postelle believed they were responsible for a motorcycle accident that injured his dad.

“Was the four-minute killing spree worth what you are paying for now?” said Mary Jo Swindle.

Officials say Postelle fired 56 rounds into the home of Donnie Swindle on Memorial Day in 2005.

“When Gilbert Postelle got in the getaway vehicle, he later boasted ‘that b—h almost got away,’” prosecutors argued.

Postelle’s attorney argued that neglect from his childhood and his drug addiction played a role in the crime.

“When the terrible crime was over, Gil’s dad said, ‘That’s my boys.’ He was proud of him,” said attorney Bob Nance.

When Postelle went before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, he said that he still believed the victims were responsible for his father’s motorcycle accident.

Gilbert Postelle

Postelle went on to say his dad was everything to him and he had no reason to believe he was lying about who was responsible for the crash.

Postelle was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say Postelle’s execution went smoothly and did not have any complications.

“The State’s execution of Gilbert Postelle was carried out with zero complications at 10:14 this morning. Justice is now served for Amy Wright, James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle, and the people of Oklahoma,” a statement by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office read.

“Oklahoma has carried out the execution of Gilbert Postelle. Please pray for Amy Wright, James Alderson, Donnie Swindle and Terry Smith, their families and friends, and for all those who suffer the loss of a loved one through senseless violence. Pray for the soul of Gilbert Postelle, for his family, and please pray that our state’s leaders truly embrace being pro-life and end the death penalty in Oklahoma.” Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City