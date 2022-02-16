LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating after a man that went missing under unusual circumstances was discovered in Arkansas.

Back in January, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office suspected foul play after visiting the home of Joseph West for a welfare check.

Joseph Warren West

Credit: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

West was not found, but investigators saw blood and an ankle monitor he should have been wearing from a past sex offender conviction in Texas.

“We got a phone call that a relative showed up at Mr. West’s house to see him on his birthday. They found some blood inside the RV, and that’s when they contacted us,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux. “That was a huge deal to ensure that he was safe, and that he hadn’t been abducted,” he added.

According to investigators, West was stopped by an Arkansas State Trooper on February 8th following a routine traffic stop along Interstate 40 in Van Buren, Arkansas.

His whereabouts prior to that stop are still unknown.

In a statement to KFOR, the Arkansas Department of Public Safety indicated that during the stop, the highway patrolman became aware that West was wanted for questioning, and he was held at the Crawford County Detention Center before being transported back to Oklahoma.

Joseph Warren West

Courtesy: Logan County Sheriff’s Office

He is currently being held in the Logan County Jail for failing to register as a sex offender

Investigators said Wednesday that while the primary goal was to make sure that West was not in danger, that they would be working to identify the blood found in the trailer along with confirming where he’s been for the past several weeks.

“The lab is working on DNA samples and matches to try to determine whose blood that is [in the trailer],” said Devereaux. “Whose blood is that? That’s the next big question.”