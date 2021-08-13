Quick weather storm surprises Oklahoma City metro, causes outages across state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A quick Oklahoma storm wreaked a little havoc Friday afternoon across the metro with downed power lines, heavy rains, slightly flooded roads and high winds.

It was a surprise monsoon in the metro and across the state that dropped a full inch along with plenty of lightning in one hour. A viewer even sent some video to KFOR of a house fire that he believes started due to a lightning strike. He said off camera that he saw a flash of light, heard an incredibly loud boom and smelled smoke shortly after.

The quick storm even wreaked a little havoc on some Oklahoma City drivers. Flooded streets and downed power lines were to blame for traffic backups across the metro. A water main break off Britton Road and May Avenue only added to it.

A crew member picking up a downed power line on a stretch of metro interstate.

A major highway in I-35 was also shut down when power lines fell across the entire road near Memorial Road. Traffic was backed up for miles as OG&E crews worked to clear the scene.

Meanwhile, power outages were reported across the city. At one point, more than 5,600 OG&E customers were left in the dark. Hours later, just under 9,600 outages were reported across the state, including electric co-op’s and Public Service Company of Oklahoma customers.

At Scissortail Park, viewer photos sent into KFOR showed some canopies tossed across the sidewalks and onto the lawns amid heavy rain and wind.

Also, amid the heavy rain, first responders got called to a house fire near NW 23rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The video was sent in by a KFOR viewer who said he saw a flash of light, followed by an incredibly loud thunderclap. Minutes later, he said the sirens sounded and he smelled smoke. First responders worked to put out the flames while being pounded by the pouring rain as smoke billowed from the top of the home.