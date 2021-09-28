QuikTrip considering first location in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time, a popular convenience store chain announced that it is considering setting up shop in Oklahoma City.

According to OKCTalk.com, QuikTrip is planning its first Oklahoma City location along I-35 and E. Hefner Rd.

“QuikTrip Corporation has been focused on expanding the footprint of our travel center network to geographies with strong truck traffic across the United States. We are excited to consider Oklahoma City as a potential market for our remote travel center concept,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager, in a statement.

OKCTalk also reports that QuikTrip might be planning another travel center in the Norman area.