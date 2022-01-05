QuikTrip planning second metro location in Moore

A QuikTrip gas station in Duluth, Ga, is seen Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, has the store has run out of unleaded gasoline. Gasoline prices are increasing across the South following a pipeline break in Shelby County, Alabama. (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Weeks after city leaders approved a plan to bring the first QuikTrip to the metro area, company officials are proposing a second location.

In September, QuikTrip announced that it was considering Oklahoma City as a possible location for a new store.

“QuikTrip Corporation has been focused on expanding the footprint of our travel center network to geographies with strong truck traffic across the United States.  We are excited to consider Oklahoma City as a potential market for our remote travel center concept,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith, QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager, in a statement.

Late last month, the Oklahoma City Council made it official by approving QuikTrip’s proposal for a location near Hefner and I-35.

Now, officials with the company say they are considering a second location in the metro.

Rendering provided by QuikTrip

According to renderings provided to KFOR from QuikTrip, the proposed location would be at N.W. 27th St. and the I-35 Service Rd. in Moore.

At this point, expected opening dates have not been announced for either location.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

