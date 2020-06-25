Rabbit exhibitions banned in Oklahoma for 90 days as officials investigate Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in the area

The lethal Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease virus type 2 has worked its way through much of the western US up to California, where it threatens endangered species like these Riparian brush rabbit. (Credit: Lee Eastman/United States Fish and Wildlife Service/From Flickr)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Veterinarian Dr. Rod Hall has banned all rabbit exhibitions in the state until September 24 to assess the scope of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD) in Oklahoma and surrounding regions.

“It is essential to stop commingling of rabbits until we have a better understanding of the disease prevalence and better tools to prevent disease transmission,” said Dr. Hall. “I encourage all owners and breeders of pet, show, and meat production rabbits to immediately institute strict biosecurity to protect your rabbits.”

Detections of RHD have popped up in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona.

RHD is a highly contagious and lethal virus found among both domestic and wild rabbits. It is not known to affect humans, livestock or pets other than rabbits.

Often the only clinical sign is sudden death.

This is a highly contagious disease that spreads between rabbits through contact with infected rabbits or carcasses, their meat or their fur, contaminated food or water, or materials coming in contact with them. This virus can also be transmitted by insects such as fleas, flies and mosquitos.

RHD can persist in the environment for a very long time.

All of this makes disease control efforts extremely challenging once it is in the wild rabbit populations.

Guidelines for wild rabbits:

· Please report any sick/dead wild rabbits, hares or pika to the Dept. of Wildlife Conservation

· Do not handle rabbits or rodents that have been found dead.

· Do not allow pets or scavengers to feed on found carcasses. Though RHD is not a risk to pets other than domestic rabbits, a number of other pathogens and parasites from carcasses can affect pets.

· Do not handle or consume rabbits or other game animals that appear to be sick. Instead, report these cases to the Dept. of Wildlife Conservation

· Meat from healthy rabbits harvested by hunters is safe to consume when cooked thoroughly.

Guidelines for domestic rabbits:

· Rabbit owners should exercise extreme caution and biosecurity to avoid accidental exposure of domestic rabbits through contaminated feed, bedding, equipment, or clothing that may have come in contact from infected wild rabbits or birds that could transfer the virus from infected wild rabbits.

· Domestic rabbits should not be housed outdoors in areas where rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been detected in wild rabbits.

· Contact your veterinarian for more information about this disease in domestic rabbits.

· Please report any sick or dead domestic rabbits that may have RHD to the State Veterinarian’s office.

You can find more information on RHD in the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service fact sheet.

