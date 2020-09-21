Rabid bat discovered in Lincoln County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma veterinarians are reminding pet owners to make sure their animals are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations following a recent discovery.

This week, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say a rabies-infested bat was discovered around Bell Cow Lake in Lincoln County.

This is the second bat with rabies found in the area in the past six weeks.

“Oklahoma is seeing more cases of rabies in the state this year than previous years,” State Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris said. “With more sightings of skunks and bats, this is the perfect time to remind pet owners about the importance of vaccinating family pets, and even livestock.”

Rabies is an acute viral infection that is transmitted to humans or other mammals usually through the saliva from a bite of an infected animal. Rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal comes in contact with breaks in the skin or if a person came in contact with brain tissue.

Skunks and bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Oklahoma. Exposure to rabies should always be considered if a human or pet comes in contact with a skunk or bat.

Rabies infected animals can appear very aggressive, but they may act very tame. They may also exhibit the classic sign of foaming at the mouth or drooling, but not always. Any wild animal that is acting abnormally should be reported and avoided. Animals can also transmit rabies days before showing symptoms.

Both of the infected bats in Lincoln County were found outdoors, on the ground, displaying aggressive, erratic behavior.

If you find a disabled or dead bat in your home, please have it tested for rabies. If you suspect your pet or any animal has been exposed to a rabid animal, immediately contact your local veterinarian or animal control facility.

Rabies vaccines are available for dogs, cats, ferrets, sheep, cattle, and horses. Oklahoma requires a veterinarian to vaccinate dogs, cats and ferrets against rabies by the time the animal is 4-months-old, and at regular intervals thereafter.

