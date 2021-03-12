Racist rant by Tahlequah-based announcer drawing immediate backlash for his company, NFHS

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Racist rants caught on a hot mic during the National Anthem of an Oklahoma quarter-final basketball game are having immediate repercussions for everyone involved.

The rant was spoken by an announcer in response to Norman High School players kneeling during the National Anthem

Friday evening, Rick Cobb, the superintendent of Midwest City Public Schools, the opposing team, joined the Norman Public Schools Superintendent in his outrage.

“I watched it a couple times because I just couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Cobb said. “You probably shouldn’t be broadcasting sports or involved with students in any way.”

A statement from Matt Rowan, the man who made the comments and the owner of Tahlequa-based sports streaming platform OSPN, was obtained by The Frontier, and said in part, “I made inappropriate and racist comments believing that the microphone was off; however, let me state immediately that is no excuse such comments should have never been uttered.”

He went on to say he was disoriented because he has Type 1 Diabetes and his sugar was spiking.

The NFHS broadcasts the games and contracts with third-party companies, like OSPN, to announce the games. On Friday, the NFHS disseminated a statement apologizing and said it “immediately cut ties” with Rowan’s company.

But school districts, including Norman Public Schools, Moore Public Schools and El Reno Public Schools, already announced they would be using services other than NFHS to broadcast the games.

At Friday afternoon’s semi-final game, the Norman High School team knelt during the National Anthem again, this time joined arm-in-arm with the opposing team, Union High School.

Norman won and they will now head to State.