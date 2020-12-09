Railroad quiet zone to begin next week in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – In a matter of days, residents in Edmond will likely notice a major change as trains cross through the city.

Beginning on Dec. 15, trains will transition into no longer sounding their horns at the eleven at-grade railroad crossings in Edmond.

Officials say the change could take up to a week before the train horns are fully silenced in the city limits.

However, city leaders warn that train engineers will still have the discretion to sound horns in case of emergency or for a safety issue.

All eleven crossings have continuous warning systems enabled for additional safety of motorists and pedestrians.

At ten of the eleven crossings, medians have been installed to prevent vehicles from driving around crossing arms in the down position.

