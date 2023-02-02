NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers says it is opening a new spot near a local university.

Raising Cane’s announced that its newest location on Campus Corner in Norman will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The new spot, located at 765 Asp Ave., Suite 100, will serve its award-winning chicken fingers and Cane’s sauce on the corner of Asp and Boyd.

“We are so excited to officially open our doors to this amazing location across from OU’s campus,” said Christin Kolbenschlag, Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants. “We’ve felt so much enthusiasm from all our Norman neighbors already, and we can’t wait to officially get started serving our Norman Canaics!”

The restaurant says it has already hired more than 100 employees for multiple positions.

On Tuesday morning, 20 lucky customers will have a chance to win free Cane’s for a year. Entries will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

The winners will be drawn at 9:30 a.m.

Raising Cane’s will serve customers from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., seven days a week.