OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Iranian community in Oklahoma showed solidarity in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday.

“One solution! Revolution! One solution! Revolution,” protestors could be heard chanting at the park.

On the anniversary of the Iranian Revolution, the Iranian community came together to raise their voice for those overseas who cannot. That especially includes women, who protestors said are living under an extreme dictatorship.

“We don’t have a free election or freedom of speech in Iran, even if the real revolution right now,” said Mehrnoush Nourbakhsh, an activist.

The women’s movement continues to gain momentum after last year’s world-wide protests for Nina “Mahsa” Amini. The 22-year-old allegedly died in police custody after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for not wearing her hijab correctly. Her family claims she was beaten to death.

“Louder! Say her name! Mahsa Amini! Say her name,” chanted the protestors.

“The suppression in Iran has become more severe and they start to arrest a lot more people. Right now, we have 20,000 people from different ages,” said Nourbakhsh. “They are in prison and they have to risk their life for being in streets and show their protest or opposition.”

That includes a rapper, Toomaj Salehi, who used his talent to speak for the people, which has landed him behind bars. He may face execution.

“He’s in severe needs of medical care that Islamic Republic denied for him,” said Nourbakhsh.

“Democracy for Iran!” chanted the protestors.

The group is also calling for personal and political liberties and accountability from governments. They ask you to call your representative to co-sponsor the Mahsa Act which they said puts limitations on the Islamic republic and the Iran’s revolutionary guards corps.

“This way they won’t have the resources, like money, to be able to have led to kill more people and suppressed people in Iran,” said Nourbakhsh.

“Women, Life, Freedom,” protestors chanted.