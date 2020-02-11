Rally to Abolish Abortion held at state capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A strong anti-abortion bill drew hundreds of supporters from all over the country to the Oklahoma State Capitol today.

There have been many bills go through the House and Senate in recent years that would cut down who could perform abortions in hopes to reduce the number of procedures, but the author of Senate Bill 13 says its time to make abortion a crime.

Protestors on the steps of the state capitol support Senate Bill 13, which would make performing an abortion a homicide unless the mother's life is at risk.

“I’m a Christian, so it's important to me that equal protection is established under the law for all in the image-bearers of God,” said Dale Foster.

Foster, an abortion abolitionist, came to the capitol from Arkansas.

He says this issue hits close to home as his adopted son is a child of rape.

“He deserves protection of the law regardless of how he was conceived,” said Foster.

Planned Parenthood and other pro-choice groups were counter-protesting Tuesday afternoon, but the bill also facing opposition from legislators on both sides of the aisle.

“This is a pretty clear violation of constitutional law,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin.

Even pro-life supporters like Senate Leader Greg Treat went on record Tuesday saying the bill is unconstitutional.

The bill has been around in some form for 3 years but hasn’t gotten to a vote.

Its author says it's time to take a strong step.

“Oklahoma has not passed a law to abolish abortion yet but what we have done in just a few short years has taken all the wind out of the sails of the pro-life movement,” said Sen. Joseph Silk of Broken Arrow.

With similar legislation pending now in 8 other states, opponents say this Oklahoma bill is a tool for change on the national level.

“I think that’s the ultimate goal is to challenge Roe vs. Wade with a direct piece of legislation like this,” said Virgin.

“The eyes of the nation are on Oklahoma because we believe Oklahoma can lead the way in establishing justice,” said Foster.

So far the bill has not been scheduled for a committee.