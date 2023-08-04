OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Several businesses and cars were vandalized in Downtown Oklahoma City, all with windows busted out. One of the buildings being the Municipal building.

“There was a person there in the area causing some pretty significant damage to some buildings there in the area,” said Dillion Quirk with Oklahoma City Police.

That person now identified as 24-year-old Landon Brawe. Officials say they received multiple calls stating Brawe was throwing rocks and a fire extinguisher at windows and vehicles.

“Police responded, they were able to find that person based on the description given, take that person into custody,” said Quirk. “Ultimately they were arrested.”

While trying to arrest Brawe, officers say he kicked and spit on them.

He is now being charged with four counts of malicious injury to property, assault and battery on a police officer and spitting on a government employee.

Officers also say when Brawe was being booked into Oklahoma County Detention Center he made threatening comments to the officers.