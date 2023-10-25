OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new Oklahoma City restaurant location for celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is set to open Thursday, October 26.

Ramsay’s Kitchen is located in Chisholm Creek near Western and Memorial.

The restaurant, which only has three other current locations, will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The menu features English classics like Beef Wellington and Fish and Chips, as well as a variety of other dishes ranging from sandwiches and salads to steaks and scallops.

Reservations are open and you can book online.

View the full menu, book a table, and find the exact address on the Gordon Ramsay Restaurants website.