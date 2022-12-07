OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A random attack leads to a carjacking in southeast Oklahoma City, leaving one woman without transportation, and now scared for her safety.

It happened in her driveway in the Shallow Brook neighborhood in broad daylight around 9a.m. That’s when the woman was pushed to the ground before a stranger stole her black Dodge Durango.

“I’m terrified. It’s affecting me daily, not wanting to come outside and which is scary,” said Carol Martin, victim of carjacking.

“Police arrived, spoke with the victim there. It appears that she had walked outside, started her vehicle in the driveway, walked back in as she had realized she had failed to lock the front door of her residence. When she returned to her driveway, an unknown male, unbeknownst to her, had approached her, thrown her down to the ground, and then driven off in her vehicle,” said Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police are now looking for the suspect but have no description. The victim, Carol Martin told KFOR it all happened quickly, and he was wearing a mask.

There are no leads. I only saw his hand… It was a camouflage hoodie. That’s the only thing I can tell you,” said Martin.

Martin said no neighbors caught the carjacking on camera, so she plans to put some up herself.

“I’m going to get cameras,” said Martin.

Martin also said she hired security and signed up for firearm training classes to get armed.

“Unfortunately, you got to arm yourself today,” said Martin.

Martin has a warning for people in the neighborhood.

“Just be careful out there… I’m not scared. I’m terrified. I’m terrified of my own driveway. And that’s the worst thing. I mean, you can have a truck. Just give me my peace of mind,” said Martin.

Fortunately, Martin was not injured.

According to the police report, it says the suspect was most likely Hispanic.

“He had his face covered and his hoodie completely down,” said Martin.

Be on the lookout for a 2006 black Dodge Durango.

The vehicle had a small chrome flame logo on the back and the front tag display reads “MOFAUX.”

If you have any information on this incident, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, or call (405)235-7300.

Your anonymous tips could earn you up to $1,000.