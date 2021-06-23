Ransomware attackers release 18,000 City of Tulsa files on dark web

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Tulsa are warning residents about a recent ransomware attack that led to thousands of city files ending up on the dark web.

On Tuesday, the City of Tulsa learned that the suspects responsible for a ransomware attack on the city in May shared more than 18,000 city files via the dark web.

Officials say most of the files were police citations and internal department files.

However, police citations contain some personal information like name, date of birth, address, and driver’s license number. Police citations do not include Social Security numbers.

At this point, no other files are known to have been shared.

Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has filed a police report, received a police citation, made a payment with the city, or interacted with the city in any way where personal identifying information was shared is being asked to start monitoring their credit report.

Residents are asked to:

  • Monitor financial accounts and credit reports
  • Get with credit/debit card companies to issue a fraud alert 
  • Change passwords to personal accounts
  • Take additional authentication measures in all personal accounts and applications 

Right now, the city and federal authorities are investigating the data breach.

