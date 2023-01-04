EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.

Recently, Rascal Flatts lead singer Gary Levox stopped by Sid’s Diner for a meal.

While at the El Reno staple, Levox tried his hand at the flat top.

Rascal Flatts was founded in 2000 and is now considered one of the most influential groups in modern country music history.

The band is responsible for 17 No. 1 hits and is the most awarded country music group of the past decade.