Reaction from local leaders here at home after Biden’s inauguration, stark differences in responses from both GOP and OK Dems

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden was sworn in Wednesday morning, bringing about mixed reactions among Oklahoma’s Democrat and Republican parties, and drawing congratulations from other local leaders.

A new era was ushered in on Capitol Hill Wednesday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking barriers and taking office.

“This is America’s Day, this is democracy’s day,” Biden said in his inaugural speech.

Former president Donald Trump offered words of encouragement before leaving to go to Florida as his term came to a close.

“I wish the new administration great luck and great success,” Trump said.

Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, both Republicans, both posted tweets congratulating Biden and Harris.

With the Democratic Party in control of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the presidency, the Oklahoma Democratic Party is sharing a message of happiness.

“I am excited about the ushering in of maturity and calmness,” said Alicia Andrews, the chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party. “Just all kinds of emotions all over the place.”

The Oklahoma GOP’s reaction, however, was starkly different. They released a full statement that can be read below.

The statement said the party has “very deep concerns” and that there are “socialst and corporate fascist policies … that the Biden administration will attempt to implement deeper.”

“That statement was just divisive rhetoric,” Andrews said.

The statement continued, stating that the party will work to “ensure any unconstitutional policy or mandate stays out of our communities,” adding this will happen whether it’s an “unconstitutional policy and/or mandate currently in affect or still to come.”

“We need to move forward, and we need to bond together to move forward,” Andrews said.

KFOR reached out to the Oklahoma GOP for an on-camera interview. However, we were told the statement is their chairman’s official response. Our follow up questions went unanswered with no other responses.

Meanwhile, Andrews said she hopes Biden’s inauguration can ignite positivity and good for the future.

“Unity is in his heart and I know the policies that he puts forward are going to be about unity,” she said.

Also, she said she hopes it will carry over here at home.

“Those are the kind of things that we need to be looking forward to,” Andrews said. “Things that can help Oklahomans, help our neighbors.”