OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, OG&E and Oklahoma libraries are teaming up to promote reading and the protection of pollinators in the Sooner State.

To teach young Oklahomans the importance of pollinators, the OKC Zoo’s Read for Adventure program encourages children and families to visit a participating Oklahoma public or tribal library and check out the children’s book, Juniper’s Butterfly Garden—A Small Start for a Better World.

Upon returning the book to the library, children will receive a voucher redeemable for free general admission to the OKC Zoo for up to four people.

Juniper’s Butterfly Garden teaches children about monarch butterflies and shows them how they can do their part to protect this pollinator and its natural habitat.

“In 20 years, the monarch butterfly population has declined by 90% because of habitat loss,” said Rebecca Snyder, senior director of conservation, education, and science at OKC Zoo. “OG&E’s sponsorship of this program helps young Oklahomans learn about the vital role of pollinators in our environment and how protecting them is a united effort. Monarchs visit Oklahoma every spring and fall, and with the help of partnership like these, we can provide a safe home as they travel through our state.”

Read for Adventure helps Oklahomans take simple steps to preserve this key pollinator – like planting a pollinator habitat in their own gardens.

“Small steps like planting a garden can have a significant impact for pollinators,” said Lindsay Laird, manager of community outreach at OG&E. “We hope that by highlighting the critical role of monarchs and other pollinators through OG&E’s partnership with the Oklahoma City Zoo, children and their families can begin to do their part to protect the vulnerable pollinator populations that are so critical to our environment and food sources.”