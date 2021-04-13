Read Across Oklahoma kicks off to encourage literacy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to encourage Oklahoma children to read, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries is hosting a special event.

Read Across Oklahoma, the state’s premiere literary event for preschool and early grade children, will kick off on Tuesday, April 13 at 9 a.m. with a free book giveaway and virtual activities.

The first 1,500 children who visit the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will receive a free book.

“The Zoo is thrilled to be part of this year’s virtual Read Across Oklahoma celebration and host a book giveaway, providing guests with new books for their young readers to take home,” said Candice Rennels, OKC Zoo’s director of public relations.

Following their zoo visit, participants can visit the Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL) website at libraries.ok.gov/read to enjoy a special video of author Tammi Sauer reading the event’s featured book, Wordy Birdy, and performances by popular children’s musical group Spaghetti Eddie.

“Children who are exposed to books and have books to call their own at an early age develop better vocabularies and are better prepared for school,” according to Leslie Gelders, ODL Literacy Coordinator. “Getting books into the hands of young children is so important, so we were excited to partner with the Zoo to give more books away.”