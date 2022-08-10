OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is still summer, but the flavors of fall are just around the corner.

If you are craving pumpkin spice, Dunkin’ announced that it is launching its fall menu on Aug. 17.

Customers can choose from Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, pumpkin bakery items, and Maple Sugar Bacon.

“We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’. “From the all-new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee to our returning Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and pumpkin baked goods, we’re falling hard for the new menu items here at Dunkin’.”

The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew pairs the slow-steeped cold brew with brown sugar and warm fall spices. It is then topped with velvety-smooth pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte joins sweet pumpkin and vanilla flavors, along with warming spices with a classic latte. It is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin is also introducing the new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which is Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee mixed with a pumpkin spice swirl, hazelnut flavor shot, and cream.