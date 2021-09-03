Ready for the game? Norman police release traffic, parking information ahead of OU home game

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Sooner fans will be flocking to Norman this weekend to watch OU take on Tulane for the first college football game of the Sooners’ season.

The game was initially set to be held at Tulane, but plans changed after Hurricane Ida caused millions of dollars worth of damage to the area.

As a result, the game was moved to the Gaylord Family- Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Now, the Norman Police Department is providing road condition information and traveling advice for tailgaters and fans heading to the game.

Driving to Norman

OU game day routes

All local I-35 interchanges are open.

Norman police will only provide traffic assistance at all intersections along Lindsey St. from I-335 to Chautauqua Ave. prior to and after the game.

Brooks St. will be one-way for eastbound traffic after the game from Jenkins Ave. to Classen Blvd.

Parking near OU

Police stress that areas immediately around the university and Campus Corner are barricaded in several locations to prevent all vehicle traffic.

Asp Ave. and Buchanan Ave. from White St. to Boyd St. will be closed to all vehicle traffic prior to and during each home game. Parking adjacent to the stadium is by permit only.

Violations that could lead to a towed vehicle include: parking along yellow curbs and inside fire lanes; blocking a fire hydrant, driveway, street, or alley; illegal use of handicapped parking; and illegally parking on private property.

Do not block sidewalks.

If you park on private property, use locations that are trustworthy. Officers say they occasionally receive reports of people collecting money for parking on private property that they do not own or lease.