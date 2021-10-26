Ready to travel? AAA hosting TSA Precheck event for travelers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continued, many Americans dreamed of their next vacation.

If you’ve been planning to travel for the holidays, you may want to skip the lines by obtaining TSA Precheck status.

Travelers who have enrolled in TSA Precheck get expedited and streamlined screenings at airport security checkpoints. There is no need to remove shoes, light jackets, belts, laptops, or 3-1-1 liquids.

In September, 96% of TSA Precheck passengers waited less than five minutes to get through security, according to the TSA website.

“As more and more people return to traveling, they’re focused on trying to make the trip go as smoothly as possible,” said Leslie Gamble, public and government affairs manager, AAA Oklahoma. “Getting through the airport more quickly with TSA Precheck is a good way to start the journey off on the right foot.”

Now, AAA Quail Springs will host TSA Precheck Week from Nov. 8 through Nov. 12.

AAA members and the general public can pre-schedule appointments and pre-register online for the event, located at 13225 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

TSA Precheck is $85 and is valid for five years.

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship are required at all appointments. Organizers say a valid U.S. passport is all that’s needed to enroll.