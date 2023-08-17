OKCMAR donation to The Way Home Fund. Photo from OCKMAR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of Realtors (OKCMAR) and MLSOK Inc. are each donating $10,000 to launch The Way Home Fund.

The charitable fund was started with goal of supporting agencies that provide services to people experiencing homelessness, and will be managed by the Oklahoma City Communities Foundation.

“Realtors care deeply about improving our community, and helping unhoused people is one of the most important things we can do right now,” said OKCMAR President Carolyn Sims. “Our members have asked how they can help, and this fund allows them — as well as the public — to contribute financially.”

The OKCMAR Executive Committee and Homeless Initiative Chair and Vice Chair will determine which organizations will receive donations at the end of the year.

Organizations contributing to homelessness relief can email funding requests to thewayhome@okcmar.org.

OKCMAR is holding an inaugural fundraiser on August 23 at 6 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club, where members of the public can attend and make contributions to the fund.

Tickets for the fundraiser can be purchased at okcmar.org/thewayhome. Donations can also be sent using the link for those who are unable to attend the fundraiser.