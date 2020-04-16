Realtors: Homes coming under contract without buyers visiting the property

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Even though many businesses are closed and social distancing practices are being implemented across the country, realtors say they are still putting contracts on houses.

According to a new survey from the National Association of Realtors, a quarter of realtors with clients putting contracts on homes this week had at least one do so without physically seeing the property.

Due to the outbreak, 90 percent of members said buyer interest declined and 80 percent of members cited a decline in the number of homes on the market.

The majority of realtors believe that they will see a slowdown in spring, but believe buyers and sellers will return to the market at the end of the health crisis.

“Expect second quarter home sales activity to slow down with the broad observance of stay-at-home orders, but sales will pick up when the economy reopens as many potential home buyers and sellers indicate they’re still in the market or will be in a couple of months” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Home prices remain stable as deals continue to happen with the growing use of new technology tools. Remarkably, 10% of Realtors® report the same level of or even more business activity now than before the economic lockdown.”