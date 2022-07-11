A typo in the headline has been corrected.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma’s Reba McEntire is taking her tour live in the fall and she will appear in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center!
The 17-city tour will also feature special guest Terri Clark.
“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”
Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10:00 a.m. You can gain early access if you sign up for Reba’s email list here.
For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com.
You can also find ticket info here.
REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2022 Dates
October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center
November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena
November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena