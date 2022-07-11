A typo in the headline has been corrected.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma’s Reba McEntire is taking her tour live in the fall and she will appear in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center!

The 17-city tour will also feature special guest Terri Clark.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets go on sale July 15 at 10:00 a.m. You can gain early access if you sign up for Reba’s email list here.



For tickets and additional information, visit: Reba.com.

You can also find ticket info here.



REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2022 Dates

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena



