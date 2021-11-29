Reba McEntire to open new restaurant, bar in Oklahoma

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA)

ATOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Country music superstar Reba McEntire announced plans to open a new restaurant in the Sooner State.

McEntire made the announcement during her concert this past weekend in Durant.

It’s all part of a partnership between the City of Atoka and the Choctaw Nation.

Reba’s Place is a combination of a restaurant, bar, live music venue, and retail store. Organizers say it is being constructed in a 100-year-old Masonic Temple and will feature two stories of dining space that opens to a central stage.

The menu at the restaurant will feature dishes like a ‘Fancy’ steak dinner, street tacos, chicken fried steak, and pinto beans and corn bread.

Organizers say Reba’s Place will open in Atoka in 2022.