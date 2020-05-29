Live Now
Recipe: Pineapple mint mojitos

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the temperatures start to rise, you might find yourself reaching for a cold, refreshing drink this summer.

Gardening guru Linda Vater has her own twist on a summer staple- the mojito.

This recipe for pineapple mint mojitos will serve eight drinks.

First, you’ll want to make the simple syrup by boiling 1 1/2 pounds of fresh pineapple chunks, 2 Tbsp of brown sugar, and four cups of water until the pineapple softens.

Once that happens, usually about 30 minutes, strain the mixture and cool.

Mojitos:

  • 2 cups of fresh, diced pineapple
  • 1 cup of mint leaves
  • 2 cups of rum (white is best)
  • 3 1/4 cups of fresh lime juice
  • 1 1/4 cup of chilled club soda
  • Crushed ice
  • Lime wedges for garnish.

In a pitcher, muddle the pineapple and mint. Stir in the rum, lime juice and 1 cup of the pineapple syrup. Pour into glasses and add crushed ice.

Top with club soda and garnish with mint sprigs and lime wedges.

